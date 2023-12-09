2023 December 9 12:07

LBCT awarded for its investment in zero-emission technologies, cargo-handling efficiencies, and carbon-slashing strategies

U.S. Green Building Council-LA honors world’s most advanced, environmentally friendly cargo handling facility for tremendous emissions reductions at the Port of Long Beach



Long Beach Container Terminal (LBCT) was awarded the “Sustainable Innovation Project of the Year” by the U.S. Green Building Council-Los Angeles for its $2.5 billion investment in advanced zero-emission technologies, innovative cargo-handling efficiencies, and carbon-slashing strategies as well as its commitment to becoming the first true Net Zero operation of its kind by 2030.



LBCT, one of the busiest cargo-handling terminals in the world, was honored for the sheer scale and positive impact of its 15-year effort to convert its cranes and cargo-handling vehicles to zero-emission electric. The massive effort resulted in an 86 percent reduction in greenhouse gas and criteria pollutant emissions to date, while quadrupling LBCT’s cargo-handling capacity. The company also was recognized for its significant emission-offset strategies that further reduce impacts on the disadvantaged communities surrounding the San Pedro Bay complex and in other parts of California. These achievements stand out in the goods movement sector, where reducing carbon impacts is stubbornly difficult due to the types of equipment used, the excessive wear and tear and round-the-clock operations.



“We are honored by this very prestigious award and for being recognized as an environmental leader. Although our significant investments have made us one of the most advanced cargo-handling facilities in the world, LBCT continues to pursue a sensible strategy with its employees, partners, and stakeholders with the goal of achieving complete Net Zero operations in just a few years,” said Anthony Otto, LBCT Chief Executive Officer. “LBCT remains a committed community partner in the important endeavor of clean air for Southern California.”



LBCT received the top award at the USGBC-LA’s 13th Annual Sustainable Innovation Awards, which honor a commitment to a sustainable built environment and an organization’s emphasis on energy and water savings, air quality, waste, clever design, community engagement, education, and equity.



“LBCT is, by far, one of the largest and most ambitious green projects having a positive impact across our region here in Southern California,” states USGBC-LA Executive Director Ben Stapleton. “LBCT is to be commended for its environmental achievements thus far, where it is headed, and for proactively engaging key stakeholders to step up and accelerate their own clean-energy goals, including making workforce development a focus as it needs to be for the betterment of local communities.”



In its award application, LBCT conveyed its ambitious strategy to secure even greater environmental achievements over the next seven years. Since October 2022, LBCT has been awarded $67 million in federal and state grants to replace the remaining diesel terminal equipment with zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). Another $150 million or more is needed to complete LBCT’s Net Zero final infrastructure transition plans, which include electric-charging stations, clean-power generation and storage, and onsite renewables. Additionally, LBCT is collaborating with operators of ships, trucks, and trains to incentivize clean cargo goods movement across the entire sector.



“Major shippers and retailers are looking for operators that can transport goods with less or, ideally, no carbon emissions. Because we are so far ahead, LBCT is in an ideal position to provide the global supply chain with immediate solutions to climate change and regulatory challenges,” said Bonnie Nixon, LBCT’s Director of Sustainability. “Our Net Zero progress path is good news for our customers, our communities, our workforce, and the environment. It is a journey where we all thrive together.”



LBCT’s Net Zero plan can be found here. A copy of its first-year progress report, which was just recently published, is available upon request.



About Long Beach Container Terminal. Founded in 1986, Long Beach Container Terminal does marine terminal operations and is the home of the advanced Middle Harbor Terminal facility. LBCT has three berths within Piers D, E and F at the Port of Long Beach featuring 4200 feet of wharf line and the deepest dredged dockside of any U.S. Pacific Coast port. LBCT runs 18 ship-to-shore cranes, six intermodal rail cranes, 69 yard gantry cranes – all electrified – and 102 autonomous battery powered transport vehicles. More at: www.lbct.com.



About U.S. Green Building Council-Los Angeles



Founded in 2002, USGBC-LA is a 501(c)3 non-profit and member-based organization whose mission is to transform Southern California's built environment into a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable region for all. We lead by inspiring leaders throughout our communities to take action on climate change, public health, and environmental justice while educating, developing, and empowering a diverse talent pipeline through our training, mentorship, and direct-to-community programs. We connect by merging interdisciplinary perspectives and collaborations to create positive systemic change. We advocate through promoting innovative, impactful policy solutions addressing the most urgent environmental and social challenges of our time