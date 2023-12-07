2023 December 7 11:13

Russian Far East shipyards’ backlog of orders hits three years high, says Central Bank

The growth is contributed to record newbuild orders intake from domestic clients, including orders for crab catchers





Credit: the Ministry for Development of the Russian Far East website



Workload of shipbuilding enterprises based in the Russian Far East has reached its record level in three years. This is explained by increasing intake of new orders from domestic customers, including local companies placing new orders for crab catchers, the Far Eastern Main Branch of the Bank of Russia press office said.



Anton Gulevich, chief economist of the economic department of the Far Eastern State University comments: “As of October, Primorsky region based fish processing companies were actively taking out loans for the construction of crab fishing vessels under the ‘keel-per-crab-quatas’ investment stimulation mechanism. As a result, the loan portfolio of the corporate sector grew in the region, despite the tightening of bank lending conditions following the increase in the key rate.”



For example, a Primorsky Krai based shipyard has completed building the hull of the final vessel in a series of eight crab catchers as part of investment quotas order, the bank press office said. PortNews reminds that was Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard (NSRY, Nakhodka, Primorsky Krai), which is executing an order for serial crab catchers of Project CCa5712LS.



Besides, the volume of ship repair orders is also increasing in the Far East. At the same time, one of Primorsky Krai based dockyard reported a lack of new maintenance orders due to the resumption of repair work in Asian countries. The Central Bank press office added that some domestic fishing companies still choose foreign dockyards for placing repair orders due to the challenges they may encounter in future with the supply of marine components, as well as high cost of services at domestic shipyards, and the lack of qualified specialists.