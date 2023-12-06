2023 December 6 10:32

Seaspan enters new market segment with strategic order of new dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carrier vessels

Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan), the world-leading owner and operator of containerships, continues quality growth through the 10,800 CEU dual-fuel LNG, with ammonia and methanol ready, Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) newbuild program in partnership with a market-leading car carrier, Hyundai Glovis (Glovis), according to the company's release.

As one of the world largest car carriers and part of the Hyundai Motor Group, Glovis can leverage Seaspan's proven competencies of consistent operational excellence, innovative customer partnership, and solid financial strength. The vessels will be under long-term time charter upon delivery and, as the largest PCTCs under development to date, will bring unparalleled quality, scale, and flexibility to Glovis.

Seaspan negotiated the purchase from a China State Shipbuilding Corporation shipyard – Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. These state-of-the-art dual-fuel LNG PCTC vessels will be methanol and ammonia-ready, underscoring Seaspan's leadership in transition pathways, innovative ship design, and newbuild execution, in addition to Seaspan's existing 70-vessel newbuild program which includes 25 dual-fuel LNG containerships.



Seaspan is the largest global containership lessor, primarily focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases with the world's largest container shipping liners. As of September 30, 2023, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 142 vessels with a total capacity of 1,410,800 TEU, and an additional 47 vessels under construction, delivering through to December 2024, increasing total fleet capacity to 1,927,800 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.