2023 December 5 16:49

Global Ports Holding announces integration of shore power at Valletta Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world's largest cruise port operator, announced a significant stride towards environmental sustainability with the successful integration of shore power at Valletta Cruise Port, its subsidiary, according to Valletta Cruise Port's release. On December 01, 2023 Viking Saturn has achieved the historic feat of becoming the first-ever cruise vessel to be fully energized through the Onshore Power Supply (OPS) system at Valletta Cruise Port's cutting-edge facilities. On the following day, Viking Venus berthed on Boiler Wharf, joined Viking Saturn in the historic port, and was also simultaneously provided with shore power, with both Viking ships successfully powered through the OPS.



This €49.9 million initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, Infrastructure Malta, and Transport Malta, and supported by Valletta Cruise Port, provides shore power on the 5 main cruise ship quays of Valletta’s Grand Harbour. This initiative results in major air quality improvements with drastic emission reduction. The shore supply powers up cruise ships with the much-needed energy and shuts down the onboard generators, meeting stringent environmental regulations. The shore connection for berthed ships offers a fast, simple, and flexible connection to the ship, supporting the maritime industry’s sustainability efforts.