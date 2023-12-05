2023 December 5 16:14

Meratus Line starts calling at East Java Multipurpose Terminal

The first call was on 3 December and the weekly domestic service is operated by two 629-teu multipurpose vessels and calls the Indonesian ports of Surabaya, Makassar, Ambon and Lamongan. The recent addition of Lamongan to the port rotation provides customers from the Lamongan and Tuban area with access to the Makassar and Ambon markets, according to Seatrade Maritime.

East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT) is located within the 80-hectare Lamongan Shorebase complex, which supports Indonesia’s offshore oil and gas industry.



EJMT is a joint venture between International Container Terminal Services, Inc. and East Log Holdings, an Indonesian company specialising in offshore oil and gas supply bases.



EJMT is currently building a new multipurpose facility that consists of a new breakwater, a 300-metre quay line, a 500-metre swinging basin, two post-Panamax mobile harbour cranes, various cargo handling equipment and a 13.5-metre draught. The project is scheduled for completion in September 2024.