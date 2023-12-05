2023 December 5 15:21

OOCL announces new China Indonesia Philippines services

OOCL will be strengthening its China, Indonesia and Philippines network coverage by introducing the CIP1 & CIP2 services to be launched on December 29, 2023.



CIP1 & CIP2 will establish direct connections among multiple ports in China, Indonesia, Philippines, and Singapore; providing customers with competitive and reliable shipment options.



CIP1 port rotation: Shanghai - Ningbo - Quanzhou - Shantou - Shekou - Nansha - Jakarta - Surabaya - Davao - Shanghai







The first sailings of CIP1 and CIP2 are scheduled to start from Shanghai and Xingang on December 29, 2023 respectively.





