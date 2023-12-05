  • Home
  • 2023 December 5 14:42

    CNC and COSCO sign vessel sharing agreement for KCS and China 1 services

    CNC, the Intra-Asia short sea specialist of the CMA CGM Group, and COSCO have entered into a vessel sharing agreement for CNC’s KCS and China 1 services, CNC reported.

    The agreement involves five vessels ranging 6,000 to 7, 000 TEUs that will be deployed on the KCS service. CNC will manage four of those ships. KCS has a service rotation of: Xingang – Dalian – Lianyungang – Qingdao – Singapore – Jakarta – Surabaya – Manila – Xingang. Effective voyage: M/S PELION, ETA Tianjin 29 December 2023.

    From 29 December 2023, a fleet of four 6,000 TEUs vessels will be deployed on the China 1 (“CHN1”) service with CNC operating three of those ships. The weekly China 1 service calls the ports of: Shanghai – Ningbo – Quanzhou – Shantou – Shekou – Nansha - Jakarta – Surabaya – Davao – Shanghai. Effective voyage: XIN YANTAI, ETA Shanghai 29 December 2023.

