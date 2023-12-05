2023 December 5 12:15

South Korea drops to 2nd place in global shipbuilding orders in Nov.

South Korea fell to second place in new global shipbuilding orders in November to trail behind China again, industry data showed Tuesday, according to Yonhap.

South Korean shipyards clinched orders totaling 570,000 compensated gross tons (CGTs) for 15 ships, accounting for 36 percent of the global total of 1.59 million CGTs last month, according to London-based Clarkson Research Services.

China came in at No. 1 with 920,000 tons for 59 vessels, taking up 58 percent of the global total, overtaking South Korea again within a period of one month.

In terms of order backlog, China topped the list with 60.47 million CGTs, or 48 percent of the global total at 125.42 million CGTs as of end-November, which was up 750,000 CGTs from the prior month.

South Korea came in second with 39.54 million CGTs, accounting for 32 percent of the world total.

Clarkson's Newbuilding Price Index, a barometer of price changes in newly built ships, came to 176.61 points last month, up 14.92 points from a year ago.