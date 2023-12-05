  • Home
  • News
  • EU announces €175m financial support to reduce methane emissions at COP28
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 5 08:17

    EU announces €175m financial support to reduce methane emissions at COP28

    Under the Global Methane Pledge, launched by the EU and the US, more than 150 countries are now implementing a collective goal of reducing global anthropogenic methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030, from 2020 levels. This global initiative will help to keep the Paris Agreement objective of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

    In a Statement, President von der Leyen presented the first-ever EU law to curb methane emissions in the energy sector, with world-leading standards for measuring, detecting, and stopping emissions in the EU and globally. The EU and its Member States announced €175 million in support of the Methane Finance Sprint to boost methane reduction at the Summit. These funds will help catalyse efforts from government, industry, and philanthropy to reduce methane emissions across the energy sector, including by enabling the methane data revolution with the use of new satellites.

    President von der Leyen also announced that the Commission will develop a roadmap for the global rollout of the “You Collect, We Buy” scheme by COP29. This scheme incentivises companies to capture and commercialise gas that would otherwise go to waste through venting and flaring, thereby bolstering climate action and energy security. The EU and Algeria will pilot together this scheme.

    The Global Methane Pledge, launched by President von der Leyen and President Biden at COP26 in 2021, is the main coordination platform for global methane emissions reduction. More than 150 signatories are now committed to at least a 30% global reduction in anthropogenic methane emissions by 2030, focusing on the energy, agriculture, and waste sectors. The strong global support for the Pledge illustrates the growing momentum to swiftly reduce methane emissions. It is co-chaired by the EU and the United States, and works with two UNEP bodies, namely the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) and International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO). Through the CCAC, the Global Methane Pledge has supported more than 50 countries in developing national methane action plans, and through the IMEO it has conducted a number of scientific studies and developed a Methane Alert and Response System for super-emitting events. This year Canada, the Federated States of Micronesia, Germany, Japan, Nigeria, became Global Methane Pledge Champions alongside the EU and the US.

    The EU provides technical, political, and financial support for methane emissions reduction efforts globally, including through the “You Collect, We Buy” scheme, while ensuring the implementation of the new methane emissions rules domestically.

    On 1 December, the UNEP International Methane Emissions Observatory released the first public methane emissions data through its Methane Alert and Response System as another development for effective tracking. This is a further concrete step in support of the implementation of the Global Methane Pledge Energy Pathway launched in 2022.

Другие новости по темам: European Commission, legislation  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 5

13:52 DSIC lays keel for first CMES LNG carrier
13:12 Middle East War risk insurance rates edge up after surge in Red Sea ship attacks
12:45 Iberdrola and Masdar sign global alliance to co-invest up to €15 billion in offshore wind and green hydrogen projects in Germany, UK and the USA
12:15 South Korea drops to 2nd place in global shipbuilding orders in Nov.
11:41 Wartsila adds another four methanol engines to its portfolio
11:03 WinGD signs four-way partnership to deliver CMB.TECH ammonia engines
10:50 Maersk to invest more than USD$500 million in integrated supply chain capabilities in Southeast Asia
10:24 Hapag-Lloyd to apply a war risk surcharge from January 1, 2024
08:17 EU announces €175m financial support to reduce methane emissions at COP28
07:34 AD Ports Group and Vietnam Maritime Administration sign MoU to enhance ports and maritime collaboration

2023 December 4

18:53 St. Petersburg SMTU kicks off real technical revamp of high-tech industries under the Priority 2030 program
18:07 ABP unlocks a 200+ acre development opportunity at the UK’s busiest ports complex
17:34 The Government of Oman, Hydrom, Port of Amsterdam, Zenith Energy Terminals and GasLog agree to study the development of a liquid hydrogen supply chain
17:13 Meyer Turku shipyard delivers the cruise ship Carnival Celebration
16:45 Three commercial vessels attacked in Red Sea
16:24 AD Ports Group and KazMunayGas sign HoT for ship building and repair facility in Kazakhstan
15:14 Bureau Veritas and Avance Labs sign MoU on hydrogen certification
14:40 QatarEnergy announces successful integration of all marketing and related activities formerly managed by QatarEnergy LNG
14:13 Cepsa and C2X set up joint project to develop the largest green methanol plant in Europe
13:22 Vopak becomes a 50% shareholder in EemsEnergyTerminal
12:51 Laskaridis, Metis and Bureau Veritas partnership delivers new classification notations for smart shipping
12:24 Chantiers selects TMC for two luxury vessels
11:48 SCZONE signed a $1.1 bn MoU for green bunkering in East Port Said
11:23 IMO Assembly elects new 40-Member Council
10:45 APM Terminals Gothenburg records highest volumes ever in Port's history
10:13 DP World joins First Movers Coalition to decarbonise shipping
09:47 Admiral Golovko frigate successfully completes handover and state acceptance trials
09:18 Beringpromugol in Chukotka boosts ten-month coal production by 15% to 1.3 million tonnes

2023 December 3

16:03 Northern Lights says LNG-powered CO2 carrier duo more than 60 percent complete
14:31 Maersk reaches settlement over ship that blocked Suez Canal
13:46 ONE launches ELT container service
12:27 Summary of the the Strategic Business Plan 2024 – 2028
10:48 PortNews’ past week main headlines
09:33 Cargo carried by train ferries on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line rose 13% in November 2023

2023 December 2

15:38 Global CO2 emissions rise through 2050 in most IEO2023 cases
14:26 ABS supports Edison Chouest’s decarbonization journey with sustainability reporting
12:11 Vard Marine welcomes Terragon Environmental Technologies Inc. into Vigilance preffered supplies program
11:56 New LNG production and marine bunkering capability at Port Hedland, Western Australia with a pathway to IMO 2050 ‘zero-emissions’ through onboard hydrogen production
10:19 Drydocks World and Aker Solutions to deliver two offshore renewable energy platforms for Norfolk Vanguard

2023 December 1

18:07 Leaders of the shipping industry issue joint statement with сall for targeting the highest levels of ambition of the IMO GHG Strategy to achieve Net Zero by 2050
17:40 HD KSOE secures $432 mn order for 4 ammonia carriers
17:37 Yara Clean Ammonia, North Sea Container Line, and Yara International join forces to realize the world's first clean ammonia-powered container ship
17:26 North Salmon Service selects HAV Group Ship Design as cooperation partner to develop an ammonia-fuelled wellboat
17:06 Fincantieri sets the main terms and conditions for the acquisition of Remazel Engineering
16:31 GTT and COSCO shipping sign an agreement for the construction of GTT Membrane Containment Systems
16:07 Fincantieri floats out cruise ship for Viking
15:41 Bureau Veritas unveils Rules for hydrogen-fuelled ships
13:44 Arsenio Dominguez Velasco confirmed as next IMO Secretary-General
13:08 Vale and Oldendorff Carriers commenced the first biofuel voyage on a bulk vessel
12:44 Container traffic along the North-South ITC has doubled since early this year, RZD says
12:34 Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to build up to ten very large ammonia carriers for Maersk Tankers
12:25 Topsoe and Standard Gas sign MoU to collaborate on UK-based renewable natural gas and methanol project
10:55 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and The International Association of Classification Societies collaborates on safe implementation of new maritime solutions
10:46 The SCCV NeoBeton hull was towed to its permanent location in Port of St. Petersburg
10:24 China ports container volume rises 4.9% from January to October 2023
09:58 ZPMC launched two 1,600-ton wind power installation platforms

2023 November 30

18:07 Port of Seattle and Busan Port Authority renew sister port agreement after 42 years
17:32 BW LPG to invest $30 mln in JV with Confidence Petroleum India - Reuters
17:14 64% mull cutting maritime investments amid ESG concerns, reveals Woodrow study
16:47 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2023
16:47 GSI delivers world’s first large-capacity battery hybrid double-headed luxury Ro-Ro vessel P&O LIBERTE
16:24 V.Group partners with Aither to provide carbon trading solutions for shipowners
15:44 Zhejiang Seaport opens up new terminal company
15:14 Bollore Logistics launches “SEAalternative” for less carbon-intensive shipping
14:35 AZANE launches ammonia bunker vessel design and partners with Amogy to build zero-emissions bunker vessel
14:04 Russia keeps Black Sea port restrictions in place due to storms - Reuters
13:44 ZeroNorth enables Golden Island to become Singapore’s first 100% digital bunker supplier
13:19 Osbit to deliver world-first cable repair equipment for N-Sea
12:43 Container lines expect greater Panama Canal disruption
11:58 Norwegian Cruise Line сhristens all-new Norwegian Viva in Miami