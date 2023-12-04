2023 December 4 16:45

Three commercial vessels attacked in Red Sea

Three commercial vessels came under attack in international waters in the southern Red Sea, the U.S. military said Sunday, as Yemen's Houthi group claimed drone and missile attacks on two Israeli vessels in the area, according to Reuters.

The Carney, an American destroyer, responded to distress calls and provided assistance following missile and drone launches from Houthi-controlled territory, according to U.S. Central Command.

Yemen's Houthi movement said its navy had attacked two Israeli ships, Unity Explorer and Number 9, with an armed drone and a naval missile.

A spokesperson for the group's military said the two ships were targeted after they rejected warnings, without elaborating. In a broadcast statement, the spokesperson said the attacks were in response to the demands of the Yemeni people and calls from Islamic nations to stand with the Palestinian people.

The U.S. military said the Carney shot down three drones as it helped the commercial vessels.