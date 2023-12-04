2023 December 4 14:40

QatarEnergy announces successful integration of all marketing and related activities formerly managed by QatarEnergy LNG

QatarEnergy has announced the successful integration of all marketing and marketing-related activities formerly managed by QatarEnergy LNG, according to the company's release.

With this integration, QatarEnergy leverages a combined set of technical, commercial, and financial capabilities to create an enhanced center of excellence for the marketing and sale of all energy products exported from Qatar.

With this integration, QatarEnergy will offer an even more diversified and integrated portfolio of products and services, ensuring a seamless and enhanced customer experience.