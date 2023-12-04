2023 December 4 09:47

Admiral Golovko frigate successfully completes handover and state acceptance trials

The ship returned to Northern Shipyard from the Northern Fleet's naval proving ground in the Barents Sea

The Admiral Golovko (Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate) has returned to the Northern Shipyard (part of USC) upon completion of shipbuilder’s and state acceptance sea trials at sea test ranges of the Northern Fleet in the Barents Sea, the USC press office said.



The handover / acceptance trials program included comprehensive check of all machines and weaponry of the frigate, the shipbuilding corporation said.



The frigate will soon have to undergo an inspection, after which the ship will begin preparations for the ceremony of St. Andrew's flag hoisting and commissioning into service with to the Navy.



The Admiral Golovko is the third ship of Project 22350 and first one in the series outfitted with a domestically produced propulsion system. The frigate launched in May 2020 was named after Arseniy Grigorievich Golovko (1906-1962), Commander the USSR Northern Fleet during the Great Patriotic War with Nazis.

Multipurpose frigates of Project 22350 developed at Severnoye Design Bureau are large seagoing warships capable to accomplish a wide range of tasks.



Key particulars:

Design displacement: 5,000 tonnes; LOA: 135 meters; Breadth: 16 meters; Max operational speed: 29 knots; Cruising range: 4,500 miles; Endurance: 30 days; Complement: 170.



Severnaya Verf Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. Severnaya Verf predecessor Putilovksya Shipyard was founded November 14, 1912. Since then the shipyard has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and fishing ships.