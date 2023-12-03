2023 December 3 13:46

ONE launches ELT container service

ONE launches Egypt-Lebanon-Turkey service - revised proforma schedule



Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the new Egypt Lebanon Turkey service (ELT). This new service will offer customers an enhanced coverage in the European region and offers a direct connection between from Damietta to Beirut, Lebanon and Iskenderun, Turkey, the shipping company said.



The new ELT service will be expected to provide a reliable and quality assured transport service as well as schedule integrity.



The first sailing of the new ELT service will start from Damietta 6th January 2024 (updated).



The service rotation will be as follows - weekly service: Damietta - Beirut - Iskenderun - Damietta