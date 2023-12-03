2023 December 3 12:27

Summary of the the Strategic Business Plan 2024 – 2028

The Supervisory Board of Luka Koper d.d. has on 30th November 2023 discussed and approved the Strategic Business Plan of the Company and the Luka Koper Group for the period 2024-2028. In the coming five-year period, Port of Koper’s mission will be to provide reliable, high-quality port services in line with the guidelines of sustainable development, with the aim of becoming the first choice among the ports on the European southern transport route, Luka Koper Group said.



The planned development is based on four pillars: increasing infrastructure capacity and capability, accelerating the introduction of the “Smart Port” concept, ensuring adequate staffing and taking care of sustainability aspects by reducing negative impacts on the environment and society. The multi-purpose port model, which is one of the key competitive advantages of our Company, is also being maintained.



The Company’s key strategic objectives include growth in total operating revenue to EUR 413 million and growth in total throughput by 3.5% p.a., with a focus on the container and automotive segments which continue to be the strategic commodity groups of the Port of Koper. The Company will pay particular attention to infrastructure development and capacity expansion, investing €785 million to this end.



"We will be active in seeking funding for investment projects, with a focus on building infrastructure to supply ships with electricity directly from shore. In addition, we will continue our digital transformation process aimed at automating and optimising key processes and accelerate the implementation of green transition activities. In this context, we will strive to maintain our environmental sustainability standards (EMAS), reduce the Company’s carbon footprint and increase the Company’s energy self-sufficiency with renewable sources," the Group said.