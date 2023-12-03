  • Home
  • News
  • Summary of the the Strategic Business Plan 2024 – 2028
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 3 12:27

    Summary of the the Strategic Business Plan 2024 – 2028

    The Supervisory Board of Luka Koper d.d. has on 30th November 2023 discussed and approved the Strategic Business Plan of the Company and the Luka Koper Group for the period 2024-2028. In the coming five-year period, Port of Koper’s mission will be to provide reliable, high-quality port services in line with the guidelines of sustainable development, with the aim of becoming the first choice among the ports on the European southern transport route, Luka Koper Group said.

    The planned development is based on four pillars: increasing infrastructure capacity and capability, accelerating the introduction of the “Smart Port” concept, ensuring adequate staffing and taking care of sustainability aspects by reducing negative impacts on the environment and society. The multi-purpose port model, which is one of the key competitive advantages of our Company, is also being maintained.

    The Company’s key strategic objectives include growth in total operating revenue to EUR 413 million and growth in total throughput by 3.5% p.a., with a focus on the container and automotive segments which continue to be the strategic commodity groups of the Port of Koper. The Company will pay particular attention to infrastructure development and capacity expansion, investing €785 million to this end.

    "We will be active in seeking funding for investment projects, with a focus on building infrastructure to supply ships with electricity directly from shore. In addition, we will continue our digital transformation process aimed at automating and optimising key processes and accelerate the implementation of green transition activities. In this context, we will strive to maintain our environmental sustainability standards (EMAS), reduce the Company’s carbon footprint and increase the Company’s energy self-sufficiency with renewable sources," the Group said.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 3

16:03 Northern Lights says LNG-powered CO2 carrier duo more than 60 percent complete
14:31 Maersk reaches settlement over ship that blocked Suez Canal
13:46 ONE launches ELT container service
12:27 Summary of the the Strategic Business Plan 2024 – 2028
10:48 PortNews’ past week main headlines
09:33 Cargo carried by train ferries on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line rose 13% in November 2023

2023 December 2

15:38 Global CO2 emissions rise through 2050 in most IEO2023 cases
14:26 ABS supports Edison Chouest’s decarbonization journey with sustainability reporting
12:11 Vard Marine welcomes Terragon Environmental Technologies Inc. into Vigilance preffered supplies program
11:56 New LNG production and marine bunkering capability at Port Hedland, Western Australia with a pathway to IMO 2050 ‘zero-emissions’ through onboard hydrogen production
10:19 Drydocks World and Aker Solutions to deliver two offshore renewable energy platforms for Norfolk Vanguard

2023 December 1

18:07 Leaders of the shipping industry issue joint statement with сall for targeting the highest levels of ambition of the IMO GHG Strategy to achieve Net Zero by 2050
17:40 HD KSOE secures $432 mn order for 4 ammonia carriers
17:37 Yara Clean Ammonia, North Sea Container Line, and Yara International join forces to realize the world's first clean ammonia-powered container ship
17:26 North Salmon Service selects HAV Group Ship Design as cooperation partner to develop an ammonia-fuelled wellboat
17:06 Fincantieri sets the main terms and conditions for the acquisition of Remazel Engineering
16:31 GTT and COSCO shipping sign an agreement for the construction of GTT Membrane Containment Systems
16:07 Fincantieri floats out cruise ship for Viking
15:41 Bureau Veritas unveils Rules for hydrogen-fuelled ships
13:44 Arsenio Dominguez Velasco confirmed as next IMO Secretary-General
13:08 Vale and Oldendorff Carriers commenced the first biofuel voyage on a bulk vessel
12:44 Container traffic along the North-South ITC has doubled since early this year, RZD says
12:34 Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to build up to ten very large ammonia carriers for Maersk Tankers
12:25 Topsoe and Standard Gas sign MoU to collaborate on UK-based renewable natural gas and methanol project
10:55 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and The International Association of Classification Societies collaborates on safe implementation of new maritime solutions
10:46 The SCCV NeoBeton hull was towed to its permanent location in Port of St. Petersburg
10:24 China ports container volume rises 4.9% from January to October 2023
09:58 ZPMC launched two 1,600-ton wind power installation platforms

2023 November 30

18:07 Port of Seattle and Busan Port Authority renew sister port agreement after 42 years
17:32 BW LPG to invest $30 mln in JV with Confidence Petroleum India - Reuters
17:14 64% mull cutting maritime investments amid ESG concerns, reveals Woodrow study
16:47 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2023
16:47 GSI delivers world’s first large-capacity battery hybrid double-headed luxury Ro-Ro vessel P&O LIBERTE
16:24 V.Group partners with Aither to provide carbon trading solutions for shipowners
15:44 Zhejiang Seaport opens up new terminal company
15:14 Bollore Logistics launches “SEAalternative” for less carbon-intensive shipping
14:35 AZANE launches ammonia bunker vessel design and partners with Amogy to build zero-emissions bunker vessel
14:04 Russia keeps Black Sea port restrictions in place due to storms - Reuters
13:44 ZeroNorth enables Golden Island to become Singapore’s first 100% digital bunker supplier
13:19 Osbit to deliver world-first cable repair equipment for N-Sea
12:43 Container lines expect greater Panama Canal disruption
11:58 Norwegian Cruise Line сhristens all-new Norwegian Viva in Miami
11:03 Bay-Houston Towing signs contract with Sterling Shipyard to build multiple Robert Allan designed RAstar 3200-W tugs
10:32 PCF, Oceania and RINA enter into MoU for LNG bunkering project at Port Hedland
10:02 Windcat expands its CSOV fleet to a total of five vessels
09:47 Korean shipbuilding companies actively consider overseas expansion

2023 November 29

18:07 Chinese cargo ship sinks off S. Korea's southwestern coast after drifting from China
17:34 LR to class first newbuild project for mid-size low pressure ammonia-ready LCO2 Carriers ordered by Capital Gas Ship Management at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
17:19 CMB.TECH and Boeckmans to build 4 future-proof hydrogen-powered 5.000dwt general cargo vessels
16:37 Changing frozen food temperatures by just 3 degrees can save CO2 emissions of 3.8 million cars a year, study shows
16:13 Chinese shipyards beat Korean firms in global orders in 2023
15:58 WinGD debuts Variable Compression Ratio technology on NYK Line newbuilds
15:55 New LNG production and marine bunkering capability at Port Hedland, Western Australia, with a pathway to IMO 2050 ‘zero-emissions’ through onboard hydrogen production
14:31 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment"
14:02 Sea-Intelligence: Carrier results drop to pre-pandemic levels
13:09 Report: Tool helps shipping stakeholders identify best ports for developing sustainable first mover initiatives
12:41 Fincantieri launches cruise vessel for Tui Cruises
12:11 SCZONE celebrates the groundbreaking ceremony of the DP World-Sokhna $80m Logistic Park
11:53 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
11:10 Four new Purus gas carriers to operate with Wartsila cargo handling systems
10:43 Wartsila signs Electrification and Integration Services agreement for USA’s first zero-emission high speed ferries project
10:23 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v New Orleans with Kawasaki
09:51 CMA CGM to launch Asia Subcontinent 2 Express (AS2) service connecting Asia with the Indian Subcontinent

2023 November 28

18:07 Major Polish cargo operator selects CTPark Gdansk Port as new HQ with 10-year logistics lease totalling 21,000 sqm
17:21 Delfin Midstream signs long-term LNG supply agreement with Gunvor
17:08 Pyxis Tankers to acquire dry bulk vessel from Safe Bulkers
16:47 TGE Marine wins contract for new PCTC class
16:18 Maersk Supply Service introduces a leaner setup and reduces 55 positions
15:53 Korea dominates global orders for VLACs
15:13 ONE sets container ship cargo record