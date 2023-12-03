PortNews’ past week main headlines
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Murmansk Bulk Terminal has loaded its record volume of iron ore onto a Capesize vessel using new technology.
- Export of fertilizers via the Port of Taman enables logistics operators to build profitable supply chains.
- Vostochny Port tripled its throughput thanks to its two year operation of a “closed loop” of cargo traffic.
- Equipment for the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant was shipped to the seaport of St. Petersburg.
- The State Duma gives not to early termination of lease agreements for federal property with coal stevedores.
- EuroChem shipped its first cargo of products to Great Port of St. Petersburg under an agreement with Global Ports.
- A law has been signed and published to simplify the privatization of inland ports property.
- Almost 140 people are involved in the construction of Pionersky marine terminal based in Kaliningrad region.
- The cost of newbuilding contracts signed by Samussky Shipyard for 2024-2025 exceeds RUB 500 million.
Shipping and Logistics
- Non-ferrous metals are one of the most profitable and in-demand cargoes for global trade. Nevertheless, it was one of the few cargoes which shipment via Russian seaports demonstrated a decline this year.
- Primorsky Krai based Dalzavod Ship Repair Center is improving its technical equipment.
- The Alexander Deev ferry completed her drydocking and is ready for loading in the Port of Vanino, Khabarovsky Krai.
- Winter icebreaking season kicked off at the Leningrad Oblast based Port of Ust-Luga.
- The new edition of the rules for equal access of shippers to transportation to come into force as of September 1, 2024.
- CGC Holding LLC plans LNG exports via the southern route in 2025.
- A plan for icebreakers deployment during winter shipping season in the Sea of Azov has been approved.
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- USC abandoned the project of one of the competence centers in St. Petersburg.
- FESCO and USC are discussing a project to build a fleet of sea-going / inland mixed class container carriers.
- TechFlot engaged in shipbuilding / ship repair obtains a certificate from Military Register.
- Nordic Engineering receives an RS certificate for heeling tests and weighing of vessels.
- NOREBO Holding’s Otradnoye Shipyard’s newbuilding order book includes 25 vessels.
- Andrei Kostin reported to the Russian President about the need to build new shipyards in the Leningrad region and the Far East.
- Baltic Shipyard loaded the mast onto the Project 22220 nuclear icebreaker Yakutia.
Bunkering Market
- Paris - for hydrogen, Russian rivers - for sulfur.
New Resignations and Appointments
- Dmitry Yerkov named Executive Director of Tuapse Bulk Terminal.
- Vasily Strugov tapped as Executive Director of Construction Dredging Company LLC.