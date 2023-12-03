2023 December 3 09:33

Cargo carried by train ferries on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line rose 13% in November 2023

The St. Petersburg-Kaliningrad container line showed a slight decline in cargo volume



Four train ferries on the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line transported in November 2023 a total of 126,000 tonnes of cargo in round voyages, which is a 13-percent growth on the same month a year earlier. This volume includes more than 2,500 wagons and 2,300 units of Ro-Ro units, the fleet operator Oboronlogistics said.



Oboronlogistics operates the Ambal ferry, while Rosmorport operates the Baltiysk, the Marshal Rokossovsky and the General Chernyakhovsky on the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line,



Oboronlogistics notes that stormy weather did not affect the operation of the line in November. The month cargo volume included largely fuels, lubricants, construction materials, fertilizers and food products.



There was a slight decrease in transported cargo volume on the St. Petersburg-Kaliningrad container route, primarily due to the scheduled repair of the Sparta2 bulk carrier in November carried out as part of an intermediate survey. The Sparta and the Sparta 2, which operate on this line, transported in November a total of 20,000 tonnes of different cargo (6,000 tonnes less than in October). This figure includes: 1,390 containers (18,370 tonnes); 111 Ro-Ro units (2,400 tonnes) and 185 tonnes of break-bulk cargo.



Oboronlogistics’ two ferries: Maria and Lavrenty”, operating on the Crimea-Port Kavkaz line, performed about 200 round voyages (60 trips less than in October), transported 10,000 units of vehicles and 17,000 passengers. “This is less than in October,” the company said adding that the results were affected by worsening weather in the strait, as well as the departure of the Maria withdrawal for scheduled repairs.