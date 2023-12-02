  • Home
  2023 December 2

    Vard Marine welcomes Terragon Environmental Technologies Inc. into Vigilance preffered supplies program

    Vard Marine Inc. (VARD), a Fincantieri company, launched the Vigilance Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) at CANSEC 2023 in conjunction with Team Vigilance partner companies Heddle Shipyards, Thales Canada, SH Defence, and Fincantieri.

    This collaboration ensures Team Vigilance is able to meet the needs of the Royal Canadian Navy’s future fleet with a tailored naval solution, striking the optimum balance between operational adaptability while maintaining the life cycle cost advantages VARD’s naval designs are known for.

    As a part of the ongoing effort, Team Vigilance is now working to assemble a broad coalition of Canadian companies that can offer important services and vital equipment to the program. Early identification of the members of this coalition will help to ensure Vigilance is designed in Canada, built in Canada, and equipped in Canada – a tenet of the Team Vigilance approach.  To this end, Team Vigilance launched their Preferred Suppliers Program at DEFSEC 2023 in Halifax last month.

    It is announced that VARD has selected Terragon Environmental Technologies Inc. (Terragon) as a preferred supplier to Team Vigilance to provide their expertise in environmental and waste management technologies, and to offer their leading-edge waste management systems into the Vigilance program.  The effective management of multiple waste streams is critical to meeting our overall objectives of delivering a green solution.  Vigilance will not only strive to meet current and future regulatory requirements anticipated over the life of the asset, but it will incorporate the latest commercially available green technology to achieve the aim of delivering a zero-waste vessel.

    Terragon has developed the Micro Auto Gasification System, or MAGSTM, which is a compact, efficient, and environmentally safe technology for the conversion of waste into thermal energy.  MAGS is currently being used on board various ships, including expeditionary cruise and commercial ships sailing in environmentally sensitive waters, to replace shipboard incinerators.  Waste streams that can be easily treated by MAGS, without the need for segregation, include but are not limited to paper/cardboard, plastics, food, oily rags, oils and sludges.

    The Wastewater Electrochemical Treatment Technology or WETTTM is an effective electrolytic wastewater treatment technology that can be used to generate reusable water or to treat water for safe discharge.  WETT can be configured to treat oily water (WETT-O), greywater (WETT-G) and blackwater/sewage (WETT-S).

    Not only will Vigilance provide the sailors of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve the modern tools they need to protect Canada’s vital interests at home and abroad, it will also allow them to lead the way and set the right example on environmental stewardship in the maritime domain.

