2023 December 2 10:19

Drydocks World and Aker Solutions to deliver two offshore renewable energy platforms for Norfolk Vanguard

The companies will perform the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore substation

Offshore Wind Zone development in the United Kingdom. The Norfolk Vanguard West and East offshore wind energy platforms herald a new chapter in Drydocks World’s renewable energy developments, Drydocks World said in a media release.



The strategic collaboration, focused on the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore substation, leverages Drydocks World's extensive expertise in executing major renewable energy projects. It aims to establish new benchmarks in sustainable energy solutions.



The fabrication of the Norfolk Vanguard West and East platforms will be a synergy of capabilities, with Aker Solutions undertaking the substructure fabrication at its yard in Verdal, Norway, while the topside will be fabricated at the Drydocks Worlds shipyard in Dubai.



Drydocks World brings proven capabilities and an in-depth understanding of the intricacies of large-scale renewable projects, having successfully delivered two HVDC and two high voltage alternating current (HVAC) platforms in the North Sea, including the acclaimed DolWin2, BorWin3, and Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha and Beta projects.



Drydocks World and Aker Solutions have a long and successful history of working together on a variety of projects, going back more than 15 years.



Over the past 40 years, Drydocks World, a DP World Company, has become a leading provider of marine and offshore services to the shipping, oil, gas, and energy sectors. Conceived as an ambitious project under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum the late Ruler of Dubai, the yard is strategically located in a rapidly developing region of the world. Drydocks World completes over 300 projects a year on average, with a record of handling 42 refurbishment projects simultaneously. Located next to Dubai’s Port Rashed, the yard is spread over 200 hectares and includes three graving docks and a floating dock, as well as more than 3,700m of berth space. It also boasts an in-house-built floating crane, which can lift 2,000 metric tonnes, including the weight of lifting gear for all types of heavy lift operations.