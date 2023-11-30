2023 November 30 15:44

Zhejiang Seaport opens up new terminal company

Zhejiang Seaport Group has set up a container terminal company to support the fast expanding development of Ningbo-Zhoushan port, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The newly established Zhejiang Seaport Fodu Container Terminal Company is a vital step for Zhejiang Seaport and Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to promote the container terminal project at Fodu.

The terminal project is planning to construct eight 200,000 tonnes-class and below container berths, with another one for option, which will have a handling capacity of 6.5m teu.



Upon the completion of the berths construction, it will form the largest container berth cluster together with Meishan port area and greatly improve the service capacity of Ningbo-Zhoushan port.

For January and October, Ningbo-Zhoushan port posted a cargo throughput of 1.13 billion tons and a container volume of 30.2 million teu, increasing 6% and 4.5% year-on-year, respectively.