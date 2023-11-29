2023 November 29 15:55

New LNG production and marine bunkering capability at Port Hedland, Western Australia, with a pathway to IMO 2050 ‘zero-emissions’ through onboard hydrogen production

PCF is pursuing the development of an electrified liquefied natural gas plant in Port Hedland, Western Australia, for the production of LNG marine bunker fuel.





Image courtesy of RINA



PILBARA CLEAN FUELS is an early-stage project development company formed to progress the development of clean fuels production opportunities at Port Hedland, Western Australia; a location notable for substantial energy/fuel demand and import. The current focus is a ‘base case’ 0.5 Mtpa low carbon emissions profile pipeline gas to liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plant.



OCEANIA MARINE ENERGY is a Perth-based company formed to develop and operate an LNG and marine fuels bunkering business at major ports in North-west Australian. Oceania will charter and operate purpose-built LNG bunker vessels. Oceania has a collaboration agreement with Kanfer Shipping (Norwegian shipowner) for the development, supply and charter of the bunker vessels.



RINA, leading certification company and engineering company in Italy, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Mobility, Real Estate and Industry sectors. With revenues in 2022 of 725 million euros, 5,300 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.