2023 November 29 10:23

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v New Orleans with Kawasaki

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v New Orleans, according to the company's release. The gross charter rate is US$20,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum August 15, 2025 up to maximum October 31, 2025. The charter is expected to commence on December 7, 2023.

The “New Orleans” is a 180,960 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2015.

The employment of “New Orleans” is anticipated to generate approximately US$12.16 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon the completion of the previously announced sale of m/v Boston, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 40 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 9 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Boston, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.65 years.

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.