2023 November 28 17:21

Delfin Midstream signs long-term LNG supply agreement with Gunvor

Delfin Midstream Inc. and Gunvor Group Ltd announced today that Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd has entered into long-term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Delfin LNG LLC, a subsidiary of Delfin, according to the company's release.

Under the SPA, Delfin LNG will supply between 0.5 to 1.0 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Gunvor on a free-on-board (“FOB”) basis at the Delfin Deepwater Port, located 40 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana for a minimum duration of 15 years.

Delfin has successfully been developing the Delfin LNG Deepwater Port project, which can support four FLNG vessels with a combined export capacity of up to 13.3 million tons per annum. The company has secured commercial agreements for LNG sales and liquefaction services and is in the final phase towards FID on its first three FLNG vessels.

Delfin is a leading LNG export infrastructure development company utilizing low-cost Floating LNG technology solutions. Delfin is the parent company of Delfin LNG and Avocet LNG LLC. Delfin LNG is a brownfield Deepwater Port requiring minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to four FLNG Vessels producing up to 13.3 MTPA of LNG. Delfin purchased the UTOS pipeline, the largest natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico.

Gunvor Group is one of the world’s largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded most.