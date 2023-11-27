2023 November 27 17:47

Bulkers stuck as Sierra Leone closes port following armed clashes

Vessels berthed in or heading to Freetown in Sierra Leone are facing uncertainty following armed clashes on Sunday, according to TradeWinds.

Maritime security companies ARC and Diaplous Group said the port and all international borders have been closed by the government.



Gunmen attacked a military barracks and armoury, as well as a prison. The incident was reported as an attempted coup, prompting the government to declare a nationwide curfew.



AIS data showed three bulkers at the port on Monday. BW Dry Cargo’s 62,500-dwt World Prize (built 2021) arrived from Egypt earlier this month. The 55,600-dwt supramax Amira Miro (built 2012), controlled by El Amira of Egypt, is also in the port, along with the 27,900-dwt handysize Oriental Grace (built 1996), operated by Shanghai Yuhai Shipping of China. The 2,700-dwt cargo ship Lucky Gala (built 1993), controlled by Trio Denizcilik of Turkey, is scheduled to arrive on Monday morning.

Another Trio vessel is due in Freetown on Tuesday. The 180,300-dwt Navios Maritime Partners capesize Navios Fantastiks (built 2005) is also recorded as heading to the port from China. There has been no AIS update from the vessel since 22 November, but the estimated arrival is reported for Tuesday.