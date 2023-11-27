  • Home
  • 2023 November 27 18:07

    FEPORT welcomes Port of Lübeck as a new member

    FEPORT members who gathered in Antwerp for the General Assembly meeting of their organization, reiterated their concern regarding the measures proposed by the EU Commission i.e., the monitoring and the possibility of a review of the Regulation, according to the release.

    “We need a real study regarding the impact of ETS for shipping on EU ports to be conducted now and not in two years’ time when cargo will have left some EU ports for good” says FEPORT president Mr Gunther Bonz.

    “Ports have not been in the radar of the EU Commission when EU ETS for shipping was discussed, and the real risks of cargo diversion have not been really assessed. So, we are now in a situation where our terminals can become less competitive and attractive for shipping lines which do not intend to pass on the additional ETS costs to their customers and call-in non-EU ports” adds Mr Bonz.

    “We are glad that Port of Lübeck has decided to join FEPORT as the more terminals we are in raising awareness about the role of terminal operators in terms of investment and modernization of EU ports, the better it is particularly in the current context of fierce international competition and major economic and environmentally related challenges” said FEPORT President, Mr Gunther Bonz.

    Lübecker Hafen-Gesellschaft mbH (LHG) is Germany's biggest RoRo port operator on the Baltic Sea. High-frequency sea transport to the Baltic Sea region is offered at its four port terminals. The loading units are bundled and connected to the hinterland using efficient systems.

    Feport represents the maritime port companies, terminals and stevedoring companies located in the seaports of the European Union and Turkey.

Другие новости по темам: RORO, ports  


