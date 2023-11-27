2023 November 27 17:13

Chinese vessel exports surge 72% in October

According to statistics released by General Administration of Customs, China exported 423 vessels in October 2023, an increase of 72% year-on-year.

Total exported vessel volume for January-October was 3,940, an increase of 20.2% compared with the same period of last year.

Liquid cargo carriers export number was 14 in October, maintaining the same level year-on-year while the total export volume for the first ten months was 115, an increase of 8.5%.



Containerships and bulk cargo vessels export amount was 17 and 26 in October, growing 13.3% and 30%; while the volume for January-October was 148 and 260, up 59.1% and 4.4% respectively.

In October, China imported 198 vessels a growth of 38.5%. Imported vessels of the first 10 months totalled 3,410, growing 18.4% year-on-year.