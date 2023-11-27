2023 November 27 13:13

Hanwha Ocean wins $125.5 mn order for VLAC

South Korea's Hanwha Ocean Co. announced on Monday that it secured an order for one very large ammonia carrier (VLAC) from a shipowner in Oceania for 163 billion won, according to KED Global.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the shipowner in the second half of 2026.

According to Hanwha Ocean, the price for the vessel in this order, when converted into dollars, is $125.5 million per ship. Given the continued increase in the prices of ammonia carriers, this is expected to have a positive impact on the company's performance. The VLACs ordered by Hanwha Ocean on Nov. 14 were priced at $124.6 million per ship.

With a focus on a selective ordering strategy, Hanwha Ocean has so far secured orders for a total of 16 vessels, including five liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, five ammonia carriers, and six special ships, reaching a total value of $3 billion and achieving 43% of this year's target.