2023 November 24 13:54

Goal Zero consortium partners launch Hydromover, Singapore's first fully electric cargo vessel

Yinson GreenTech (“YGT”), a leading green technology solutions provider, together with Goal Zero Consortium (“Goal Zero”) led by SeaTech Solutions (“SeaTech”) officially launched the Hydromover, according to the company's release.

The lightweight, 18.5m Hydromover is Singapore’s first fully electric cargo vessel. The vessel is designed with swappable battery solutions and can carry up to 25 tonnes of cargo. It generates zero emissions and can potentially reduce operational costs by up to 50% compared to conventional vessels due to improved energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs.

The vessel was Goal Zero’s submission and one of the proposals under the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) joint Call-for-Proposals for the electrification of harbour craft to be awarded R&D grants from both the MPA Maritime Innovation and Technology (MINT) Fund and SMI Fund in August 2021. The Hydromover is the first project to be ready for commercial trials, which puts it in an advantageous position in the commercialisation and innovation space.

YGT spearheaded Hydromover’s programme management, system solutions and commercialisation, while its Goal Zero partners were involved in other parts of its development. As lead, Seatech spearheaded the vessel design; Shift Clean Energy was the battery technology partner; RINA Hong Kong Limited Singapore Branch was the classification society; while Lita Ocean was the builder of the Hydromover.



RINA also handed over the Certificate of Classification to YGT during the event, signifying the Hydromover’s admission to class survey and compliance with RINA Rules for battery-powered vessels. The vessel has also passed an extensive risk assessment relating to battery operation and swapping, ensuring compliance with the most stringent international safety standards in the maritime industry.

The Hydromover will serve as a ‘living lab’ for YGT and Goal Zero’s R&D partners including the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), and the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS), which are working on a holistic digital twin of the vessel. This will facilitate research on the combined effects of variables such as vessel hydrodynamics, propulsion, motor dynamics and battery performance, allowing ship designers and operators to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

The vessel was designed, engineered, and constructed in Singapore, with all major suppliers being local companies. YGT intends to explore more potential partnerships and knowledge sharing within the industry for ongoing enhancements and upgrades to the vessel. This paves the way to elevate Singapore’s expertise for maritime-related green technology and strengthens the city-state’s hub status.



