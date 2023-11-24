2023 November 24 13:25

Hanwha Ocean clinches order for world’s largest ammonia carriers

Hanwha Ocean announced on November 14 that it has secured an order worth approximately $500 million to construct four very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) for Greek shipping company Naftomar Shipping and Trading Co. Ltd. Inc (Naftomar). Each VLAC will be able to transport 93,000 cubic meters (cbm) of ammonia, a carbon-free fuel, making them the largest vessel of their class in the world. The vessels will be built at Hanwha’s Geoje shipyard and delivered to the shipowner starting in 2026, according to the company's release.

The VLACs will be outfitted with Hanwha Ocean’s latest technologies, including its shaft generator motor system (SGM) and Hanwha SmartShip Solution & Service (HS4), the company’s proprietary smart ship platform. They’ll also be equipped with an ammonia dual-fuel (DF) engine that will allow the shipowner the option to convert the carriers to utilize ammonia propulsion in the future. To meet current and projected greenhouse gas emissions regulations, these newbuild vessels will also incorporate a highly eco-friendly design with enhanced efficiency, built under Naftomar’s stringent specification requirements.

Through this order, Hanwha Ocean has once again proven its world-class technology competitiveness in the global market and aspires to catalyze the era of carbon-free shipping. The company aims to not only ensure the highest vessel quality but also maintain a continuous cooperative relationship with Naftomar.

After joining Hanwha Group, Hanwha Ocean formed a relationship with its new customer Naftomar based on its strengthened sales power. Naftomar is a shipping company based in Athens, Greece that specializes in transporting liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia worldwide and is aspiring to be one of the leaders in energy transition and decarbonization. It has been aggressively expanding its gas carrier fleet and also believes in the potential of the future ammonia market, as evidenced by the company’s order of the most modern VLACs.

Ammonia is considered an environmentally friendly fuel that does not emit any carbon dioxide during combustion, making it a promising candidate for decarbonizing the maritime shipping industry. Last year, Hanwha Ocean received approvals in principle (AiPs) for an 86,000-cbm ammonia carrier from France’s Bureau Veritas (BV) in September and the U.K.’s Lloyd’s Register (LR) in October, two recognized global classification societies in the maritime sector.

