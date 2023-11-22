2023 November 22 17:31

China likely to collaborate on key port, shipyard project in Fiji

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told parliament on Wednesday the Pacific Islands nation was likely to collaborate with China on a key port modernisation and shipyard project, after discussing it in a meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, according to Reuters.

Fiji previously sought Australia's involvement to build a modern ship-building facility at Lautoka. The Australian government has funded a feasibility study with Fiji Ports to explore redevelopment options at the Lautoka foreshore, including a barge landing and ship-building and maintenance facility.

China is the world's largest shipbuilder, accounting for half of all ships built this year.

Rabuka met Xi for the first time on the sidelines of the APEC forum in San Francisco last week. He said on Wednesday Fiji supports China's vision for global security, and that Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative "aligns with our nation's development agenda".