2023 November 22 13:42

Tersan shipyard acquired Norwegian Havyard Leirvik Shipyard

Tersan Shipyard, leading shipbuilding company in Turkey, has announced the acquisition of Havyard Leirvik Shipyard, one of the group companies of EQVA Norway. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Tersan Shipyard's position both in Northern Europe and in the global shipbuilding industry, according to the company's release.

This acquisition will enable both yards to combine their expertise, know-how, customer portfolio and provide more attractive services for the building of wider range of highquality vessels, after-sales services and for general ship maintenance activities.

The acquisition and all the regulatory procedures have been completed on 20th November.