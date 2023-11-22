2023 November 22 10:40

Fortitude adds up to four ethane/ethylene-capable handy-size vessels to its fleet

Petredec Pte Ltd announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Fortitude Shipping Pte Ltd (“Fortitude”) is expanding its fleet with the addition of up to four ethane/ethylene-capable handy-size vessels with a carrying capacity of 24,000 cubic metres.

Fortitude has agreed a contract with Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. Ltd. (“CIMC SOE”) for the construction of two handy-size 24,000 cbm vessels delivering in March and July 2026, with the option to build a further two units. The vessels will be built to Fortitude’s industry-leading specification with a higher cargo intake, a marked reduction in consumption and will be fitted with an exhaust gas cleaning system and a shaft generator. The order further reduces the average age of Fortitude’s ethane/ethylene-capable fleet that is already the youngest and most fuel-efficient within the sector.



