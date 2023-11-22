2023 November 22 10:09

Stolt Tankers B.V. orders six 38,000 deadweight tonne stainless steel parcel tankers from Wuhu Shipyard in China

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, announced that its subsidiary, Stolt Tankers B.V., has reached an agreement with Wuhu Shipyard to build six 38,000 deadweight tonne stainless steel parcel tankers for delivery between 2026 and 2028, with additional options for a further six newbuildings.

The new ships will have 30 stainless steel cargo tank segregations offering a wide range of cargo flexibility.

Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, said, “Following our well-timed acquisitions of 10 secondhand ships since 2021, now is the right time to invest in newbuildings. This deal positions Stolt Tankers for the future by improving flexibility and maintaining our fleet size as we retire older ships from our network between 2026 and 2030.

“It also reflects our strategy to add modern, fuel-efficient ships to our fleet to support our customers by improving our service offering and making their supply chains simpler and more sustainable. Not only will these new ships help Stolt Tankers in its ambition to reduce its carbon intensity by 50% (relative to the 2008 baseline) by 2030, but they will also help reduce customers’ Scope 3 emissions.



