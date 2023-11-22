2023 November 22 09:45

IHI and Vopak sign MOU for joint study on low-carbon ammonia terminal development and operation

IHI Corporation (IHI) and Royal Vopak (Vopak) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly explore the development and operation of efficient, high value-added ammonia terminals in Japan. IHI and Vopak will furthermore assess a collaboration outside of Japan, according to the company's release.

The collaboration focuses on large-scale ammonia storage terminals, strategically positioned for the economical distribution of ammonia.

Ammonia plays an important role as a fuel for reducing carbon emissions from thermal power generation and as a hydrogen carrier, both in Japan and abroad. In addition, the study will examine the possibility of streamlining the operation of ammonia terminals to enhance price competitiveness, as well as the conversion and supply of various hydrogen derivatives.

IHI is currently working toward the realization of a decarbonized society through the development of integrated technologies from upstream to downstream, including fuel ammonia production, storage, and utilization. IHI is Japan's leading manufacturer of ammonia storage tanks, having designed and constructed approximately 70% of all ammonia storage tanks in Japan. Currently, IHI is developing comprehensive technology for large-scale ammonia receiving terminals utilizing the large storage tank technology that IHI has cultivated in the field of LNG storage tanks.

IHI is a preeminent Japanese integrated heavy industry group that originated with the establishment of the nation’s first modern shipyard in 1853. It leveraged its shipbuilding technology to expand into onshore machinery, bridge, plant, aero-engine, and other manufacturing fields. IHI has provided an array of solutions in recent years.

Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. Currently, Vopak has ammonia storage operations in China, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia and in the US. Most recently in the United States, Vopak and its global partners are collaborating on the pre-FEED for the development of a large-scale, low-carbon ammonia production and export project on the Houston Ship Channel.