2023 November 21 16:22

“K” Line commencs operation of new logistics facilities for finished vehicles in Indonesia

“K” Line Total Logistics Indonesia (KTLI), the comprehensive logistics company of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha., Ltd. (“K” LINE) in Indonesia, commenced operation of the Kline Vehicle Processing Center (KVPC), a logistics facility for finished vehicles, in Jakarta in early November, according to the company's release.

“K” LINE subsidiary PT. “K” LINE INDONESIA founded KMDI Logistics (KMDI) jointly with local company PT. Mobaru Diamond Indonesia in 2003.

The commencement of the operation of the new facilities stems from the consignment of a finished vehicle logistics business in connection with Hozon New Energy Automobile entering the Indonesian market. Hozon New Energy Automobile is a battery electric vehicle (BEV) manufacturer in China that has recently been growing rapidly. This facility is located in Marunda Center, approximately 10 kilometers from Jakarta Port, where logistics facilities are concentrated.

KMDI’s land transportation of finished vehicles landed at the port of Jakarta to the facility

Storage of vehicles at KVPC and various inspections prior to handover to dealers (PDI-Pre Delivery Inspection)

Final delivery by KMDI 4. KTLI’s integrated management including the provision of the above logistics solutions to clients

The integrated finished vehicle logistics service structure is to be established as follows: “K” Line group has been offering the finished vehicle logistics services including terminal, land transportation, storage and PDI services in countries such as ASEAN, Australia and Latin America.