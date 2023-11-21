  • Home
  • News
  • Indian shipyard CSL orders MAN 175D GenSets for hydrogen-powered feeder container vessels
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 21 18:07

    Indian shipyard CSL orders MAN 175D GenSets for hydrogen-powered feeder container vessels

    Credit: MAN Energy Solutions
    Samskip SeaShuttle venture picks high-speed engines for back-up diesel-electric propulsion set-up

    Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in India, has ordered 2 × 2 × MAN 12V175D-MEV variable-speed GenSets in connection with the building of two short-sea feeder container ships for global logistics company, Samskip Group, headquartered in Rotterdam.

    Known as the SeaShuttle project, the vessels will be among the first of their kind globally to be powered by individual 3.2 MW hydrogen fuel-cell-based energy systems. The MAN GenSets will act as a back-up, forming a diesel-electric propulsion plant with a permanent magnet generator.

    The 135-metre, 500 teu ships are due for delivery in Q3 and Q4 of 2025, respectively, and will operate between Oslo Fjord and Rotterdam, a distance of approximately 700 nautical miles. They will furthermore be capable of being remotely controlled and come autonomous-ready.

    Florian Keiler, Head of High Speed, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This is a groundbreaking project, which sets new standards for environmentally friendly shipping. In that vein, our engines are capable of running on bio-fuels like HVO and B100 and showcase our green credentials in pursuing decarbonisation. We congratulate Samskip and CSL on this exciting venture and look forward to working closely with them.”

    The 175D is a variable-speed GenSet with high efficiency, even at low loads, inherent fuel efficiency and low emissions. As the engine with the lowest total cost of ownership in the market, the high-speed engines will each come integrated with compact, flexible and closed-loop MAN SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) systems.

    Furthermore, MAN Energy Solutions states that the engines have the lowest lube-oil consumption on the market with long oil-change intervals and best-in-class times-between-overhauls (TBOs).

    About the MAN 175D engine
    MAN Energy Solutions has developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. Available in three variants of 12-, 16- and 20-cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 Kilowatts and is optimised for propelling ferries, offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as superyachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are also served by additional engine variants.

    The 175D is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, having been designed from the outset for low fuel consumption, coupled with compliance to the latest exhaust-gas-emission standards and considering as well future-fuel requirements where it is already cleared for operation on biofuels, such as FAME and HVO.

    About Samskip

    Samskip offers pan-European, environmentally-responsible, combined-transport services via shortsea, road, rail and inland waterway routes. It is committed to cost-effectiveness, operational excellence and best practice in sustainable transport. High-frequency services connect destinations across Europe, the Baltic States, Iceland and Faroes Island, both door-to-door (including collection) and quay-to-quay, transported using a wide range of owned vessels, containers, trucks and trailers.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 21

18:07 Indian shipyard CSL orders MAN 175D GenSets for hydrogen-powered feeder container vessels
17:36 Australian Maritime Safety Authority bans third ship from poor-performing operator
17:29 Van Oord installs first turbine at South Fork offshore wind farm
16:45 ONE launches Black Sea Turkey Service
16:37 Havfram signs Green ECA Term Loan Facility to fully finance newbuilding programme
16:22 “K” Line commencs operation of new logistics facilities for finished vehicles in Indonesia
16:08 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Cyclone Type Microplastic Collection Device developed by MOL and MIURA
15:48 Enersea delivers cable installation system for DEME’s Viking Neptun
15:14 Yara invests in CCS in Sluiskil and signs binding CO2 transport and storage agreement with Northern Lights
14:22 BRIX Marine launches its latest addition to the NAIAD series pilot boats
14:09 IMO-Singapore project on Maritime Single Window delivery at Angola Port completed
13:42 P&O Maritime Logistics’ multifaceted approach to decarbonisation
13:12 Fertiglobe ships world’s first ISCC PLUS certified renewable ammonia
12:43 Jan De Nul and Egypt join hands to bring green energy to Europe
12:24 JAPEX, JGC HD, and “K” Line sign a Key Principles Agreement with PETRONAS for the maturation and development of the CCS Project in Malaysia
11:55 ABS and Hanwha Ocean сollaborate to support digital transformation of shipbuilding
10:52 OEG to acquire Bluestream Offshore
10:09 Unifeeder enhances capacity with new Bremerhaven-Copenhagen link
09:30 Yamic receives order for 2 MR product tankers from Lepta Shipping
09:03 The European Union introduced new data demands for shipments into the EU
08:07 Subsea7 awarded decommissioning contract in Brazil

2023 November 20

18:07 Purus orders two 98,000 cbm very large ethane carriers from Hyundai Heavy Industries
17:34 Dynacom Tankers Management orders four ice-class Aframax product tankers from China’s DSIC Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry
17:00 12 missing after Turkish cargo ship sinks
16:46 Chinese yards newbuilding orders up 76.7% in Jan-Sept 2023
16:10 Major European liners commit $600 мillion to forward fixed charters with Seaspan Corporation
15:59 Eneco to build a green hydrogen production plant in the port of Rotterdam
15:24 HGK Shipping and Salzgitter Flachstahl sign a time charter agreement
14:59 NYK-chartered pure car and truck carrier seized near Hodeida, Yemen
13:12 Gemadept orders first Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane for Vietnam
12:41 Seatrium delivers world’s second floating liquefaction vessel conversion for sustainable LNG production
12:23 New project aims to significantly reduce four-stroke methane slip
11:42 APM Terminals starts the second phase of Tema Port Expansion
11:12 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases by 7% to 725,775 TEU in October 2023
10:55 WinGD to supply methanol-fuelled engines for six green container vessels

2023 November 19

16:09 BIO-SEA ballast water treatment system selected for Neoliner cargo ship
14:37 HD KSOE secures order for two VLEC
13:44 BSC to procure 21 new ships
12:19 LR, SDC Ship Design and Consult develop innovative space saving concept for methanol-fuelled vessels
10:07 Launch of Europe’s first independent research lab dedicated to AI open science

2023 November 18

17:01 PortNews Week 46 headlines summary
15:23 Austal Australia signs MoU with Harland & Wolf Group to pursue opportunities in the UK
14:31 CNOOC and BV sign strategic cooperation framework agreement
12:18 First joint high-level IMO/ILO conference addresses the need to ensure decent conditions for those working at sea.
10:41 Gemadept orders first Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane for Vietnam

2023 November 17

18:03 Snam and the Municipality of Ravenna sign an agreement for FSRU BW Singapore
17:33 New car carrier service launched from Shenzhen to the Red Sea
17:03 Klaveness Combination Carriers to retrofit four of its carriers with air lubrication system
16:31 Forkliftcenter and Grimaldi enter into a new agreement
16:11 Port of Houston breaks export record in October 2023
15:40 Port of Gothenburg opens the second charging station for electric trucks
15:12 Panama October bunker sales jump to seven-month high
14:32 MSC and Italian national railway company FS sign MoU to expand freight operations in Europe
14:17 Global Ports partners with PhosAgro to handle annually at least 3 million tonnes of fertilizers in the Port of St. Petersburg
14:12 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 444.4 bln-won order for 2 ethane carriers
13:42 European shipowners call for clean affordable fuels for shipping before Parliament vote on trucks CO2 standards
13:22 EXMAR and global shipping leaders unveil order for two new ammonia dual-fuel midsize gas carriers
12:53 Hy2gen and Amogy form partnership to propel ammonia-powered energy solutions
12:26 Two Chinese shipyards share ONE’s $14.5 billion container ship orders
12:00 DEME expands dredging activities in Africa with three new contracts
11:40 ABS issues AIP for innovative FLNG design from Bumi Armada
11:29 ENEOS Ocean, NYK Group and Stolt Tankers launch chemical ship pool business
11:10 MacGregor has secured another significant RoRo equipment order for two Pure Car and Truck Carriers
10:34 Construction starts for Maersk’s new cold store in Rotterdam
10:29 Silk Alliance scopes out fuel supply chain requirements to operationalise green corridor cluster
09:56 Unifeeder enhances container route connecting Copenhagen with 3 German Hub ports

2023 November 16

18:00 After completing successful flight tests, Candela P-12 enters serial production in Stockholm
17:41 EDGE selects Yahsat to provide satellite communication solutions for its REACH-S airborne platforms
17:25 US appeals court scraps Sempra's Port Arthur LNG emissions permit
16:46 Vitol-owned Petrol Ofisi agrees to purchase BP’s Turkish fuel operations