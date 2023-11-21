2023 November 21 17:29

Van Oord installs first turbine at South Fork offshore wind farm

Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Aeolus successfully installed the first of 12 turbines at the South Fork offshore wind farm. South Fork is the first offshore wind project in the State of New York, a contribution to meeting the state’s ambitious clean energy and climate goals.



Van Oord was chosen by the 50/50 joint venture partnership between Ørsted and Eversource for the transport and installation of wind turbine generators (WTG’s) for the South Fork offshore wind farm. The 132 MW wind farm is located 35 miles east of Montauk Point, off the eastern tip of Long Island, New York. It will generate enough clean energy to power 70.000 homes.



Offshore installation vessel Aeolus has recently undergone a major crane upgrade, which includes a new, longer boom on its existing crane. With this new 133m long boom the Aeolus is capable of installing the newest generation of turbines for offshore wind projects. The installation work at South Fork Wind will be supported by a fleet of American vessels including barges, tugs and other support vessels.



Our partner Crowley, with longstanding experience in the US maritime industry, will utilise their US-flagged barge, Ocean Class tug and Alert Class ship assist tug to transport the WTGs from State Pier in New London, Connecticut to the offshore project site. Crowley is a maritime union employer and will utilise members of the Seafarers International Union to support the project.



New York union workers are supporting South Fork Wind’s wind turbine installation under the National Offshore Wind Agreement, an industry-leading project labor agreement between Ørsted, Eversource and North America’s Building Trades Unions. Van Oord will continue to engage and cooperate with local companies and stakeholders to successfully deliver this important project.