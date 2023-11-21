  • Home
  • News
  • Van Oord installs first turbine at South Fork offshore wind farm
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 21 17:29

    Van Oord installs first turbine at South Fork offshore wind farm

    Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Aeolus successfully installed the first of 12 turbines at the South Fork offshore wind farm. South Fork is the first offshore wind project in the State of New York,  a contribution to meeting the state’s ambitious clean energy and climate goals.  

    Van Oord was chosen by the 50/50 joint venture partnership between Ørsted and Eversource for the transport and installation of wind turbine generators (WTG’s) for the South Fork offshore wind farm. The 132 MW wind farm is located 35 miles east of Montauk Point, off the eastern tip of Long Island, New York. It will generate enough clean energy to power 70.000 homes. 

    Offshore installation vessel Aeolus has recently undergone a major crane upgrade, which includes a new, longer boom on its existing crane. With this new 133m long boom the Aeolus is capable of installing the newest generation of turbines for offshore wind projects. The installation work at South Fork Wind will be supported by a fleet of American vessels including barges, tugs and other support vessels.

    Our partner Crowley, with longstanding experience in the US maritime industry, will utilise their US-flagged barge, Ocean Class tug and Alert Class ship assist tug to transport the WTGs from State Pier in New London, Connecticut to the offshore project site. Crowley is a maritime union employer and will utilise members of the Seafarers International Union to support the project.

    New York union workers are supporting South Fork Wind’s wind turbine installation under the National Offshore Wind Agreement, an industry-leading project labor agreement between Ørsted, Eversource and North America’s Building Trades Unions. Van Oord will continue to engage and cooperate with local companies and stakeholders to successfully deliver this important project.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 21

18:07 Indian shipyard CSL orders MAN 175D GenSets for hydrogen-powered feeder container vessels
17:36 Australian Maritime Safety Authority bans third ship from poor-performing operator
17:29 Van Oord installs first turbine at South Fork offshore wind farm
16:45 ONE launches Black Sea Turkey Service
16:37 Havfram signs Green ECA Term Loan Facility to fully finance newbuilding programme
16:22 “K” Line commencs operation of new logistics facilities for finished vehicles in Indonesia
16:08 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Cyclone Type Microplastic Collection Device developed by MOL and MIURA
15:48 Enersea delivers cable installation system for DEME’s Viking Neptun
15:14 Yara invests in CCS in Sluiskil and signs binding CO2 transport and storage agreement with Northern Lights
14:22 BRIX Marine launches its latest addition to the NAIAD series pilot boats
14:09 IMO-Singapore project on Maritime Single Window delivery at Angola Port completed
13:42 P&O Maritime Logistics’ multifaceted approach to decarbonisation
13:12 Fertiglobe ships world’s first ISCC PLUS certified renewable ammonia
12:43 Jan De Nul and Egypt join hands to bring green energy to Europe
12:24 JAPEX, JGC HD, and “K” Line sign a Key Principles Agreement with PETRONAS for the maturation and development of the CCS Project in Malaysia
11:55 ABS and Hanwha Ocean сollaborate to support digital transformation of shipbuilding
10:52 OEG to acquire Bluestream Offshore
10:09 Unifeeder enhances capacity with new Bremerhaven-Copenhagen link
09:30 Yamic receives order for 2 MR product tankers from Lepta Shipping
09:03 The European Union introduced new data demands for shipments into the EU
08:07 Subsea7 awarded decommissioning contract in Brazil

2023 November 20

18:07 Purus orders two 98,000 cbm very large ethane carriers from Hyundai Heavy Industries
17:34 Dynacom Tankers Management orders four ice-class Aframax product tankers from China’s DSIC Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry
17:00 12 missing after Turkish cargo ship sinks
16:46 Chinese yards newbuilding orders up 76.7% in Jan-Sept 2023
16:10 Major European liners commit $600 мillion to forward fixed charters with Seaspan Corporation
15:59 Eneco to build a green hydrogen production plant in the port of Rotterdam
15:24 HGK Shipping and Salzgitter Flachstahl sign a time charter agreement
14:59 NYK-chartered pure car and truck carrier seized near Hodeida, Yemen
13:12 Gemadept orders first Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane for Vietnam
12:41 Seatrium delivers world’s second floating liquefaction vessel conversion for sustainable LNG production
12:23 New project aims to significantly reduce four-stroke methane slip
11:42 APM Terminals starts the second phase of Tema Port Expansion
11:12 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases by 7% to 725,775 TEU in October 2023
10:55 WinGD to supply methanol-fuelled engines for six green container vessels

2023 November 19

16:09 BIO-SEA ballast water treatment system selected for Neoliner cargo ship
14:37 HD KSOE secures order for two VLEC
13:44 BSC to procure 21 new ships
12:19 LR, SDC Ship Design and Consult develop innovative space saving concept for methanol-fuelled vessels
10:07 Launch of Europe’s first independent research lab dedicated to AI open science

2023 November 18

17:01 PortNews Week 46 headlines summary
15:23 Austal Australia signs MoU with Harland & Wolf Group to pursue opportunities in the UK
14:31 CNOOC and BV sign strategic cooperation framework agreement
12:18 First joint high-level IMO/ILO conference addresses the need to ensure decent conditions for those working at sea.
10:41 Gemadept orders first Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane for Vietnam

2023 November 17

18:03 Snam and the Municipality of Ravenna sign an agreement for FSRU BW Singapore
17:33 New car carrier service launched from Shenzhen to the Red Sea
17:03 Klaveness Combination Carriers to retrofit four of its carriers with air lubrication system
16:31 Forkliftcenter and Grimaldi enter into a new agreement
16:11 Port of Houston breaks export record in October 2023
15:40 Port of Gothenburg opens the second charging station for electric trucks
15:12 Panama October bunker sales jump to seven-month high
14:32 MSC and Italian national railway company FS sign MoU to expand freight operations in Europe
14:17 Global Ports partners with PhosAgro to handle annually at least 3 million tonnes of fertilizers in the Port of St. Petersburg
14:12 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 444.4 bln-won order for 2 ethane carriers
13:42 European shipowners call for clean affordable fuels for shipping before Parliament vote on trucks CO2 standards
13:22 EXMAR and global shipping leaders unveil order for two new ammonia dual-fuel midsize gas carriers
12:53 Hy2gen and Amogy form partnership to propel ammonia-powered energy solutions
12:26 Two Chinese shipyards share ONE’s $14.5 billion container ship orders
12:00 DEME expands dredging activities in Africa with three new contracts
11:40 ABS issues AIP for innovative FLNG design from Bumi Armada
11:29 ENEOS Ocean, NYK Group and Stolt Tankers launch chemical ship pool business
11:10 MacGregor has secured another significant RoRo equipment order for two Pure Car and Truck Carriers
10:34 Construction starts for Maersk’s new cold store in Rotterdam
10:29 Silk Alliance scopes out fuel supply chain requirements to operationalise green corridor cluster
09:56 Unifeeder enhances container route connecting Copenhagen with 3 German Hub ports

2023 November 16

18:00 After completing successful flight tests, Candela P-12 enters serial production in Stockholm
17:41 EDGE selects Yahsat to provide satellite communication solutions for its REACH-S airborne platforms
17:25 US appeals court scraps Sempra's Port Arthur LNG emissions permit
16:46 Vitol-owned Petrol Ofisi agrees to purchase BP’s Turkish fuel operations