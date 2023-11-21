2023 November 21 10:09

Unifeeder enhances capacity with new Bremerhaven-Copenhagen link

Starting from November 16th, CMP’s container terminal in Copenhagen is served with one additional container ship call every week. This additional service means that we are connecting Copenhagen with the three major German hub ports: Hamburg twice a week - Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven once a week, according to Port of Hamburg.

The new route is doubling the weekly service, enabling local and regional companies to grow their business to and from Zealand, Denmark.