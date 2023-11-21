2023 November 21 08:07

Subsea7 awarded decommissioning contract in Brazil

Subsea 7 S.A. announced the award of a sizeable contract by Shell for the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure associated with the FPSO Fluminense in the Bijupirá and Salema fields of the Campos Basin, at 700m water depth, according to the company's release.

Subsea7’s scope includes the disconnection, recovery, and disposal of 10 flexible risers, three umbilicals and nine mooring lines. Offshore works are planned to start in December 2023.

