  Major European liners commit $600 мillion to forward fixed charters with Seaspan Corporation
  2023 November 20 16:10

    Seaspan is leveraging opportunities to increase vessel efficiency through modifications, retrofits, and alternative fuel options

    Seaspan Corporation, a leading player in the global shipping industry, says it has successfully secured an additional $600 million in future gross contracted cash flow (GCCF) for forward fixed charters with major European customers. These long-term forward fixed contracts are a testament to Seaspan’s customers’ confidence in the company’s fleet, emission reduction capabilities, and creative solutions for the future of shipping.

    Seaspan, the foremost independent owner and operator of containerships, has a well-established reputation for excellence in maritime services, offering a wide range of innovative solutions catering to the industry’s evolving needs for greener shipping. As the world’s largest liners seek carbon reduction solutions, Seaspan is leveraging opportunities to increase vessel efficiency through modifications, retrofits, and alternative fuel options to help them achieve their goals.

    Bing Chen, CEO at Seaspan, stated, “Securing $600 million in forward charter fixing is a testament to our customers’ confidence in our consistent leadership in innovation, decarbonization, and operational excellence. Seaspan’s tailored approach offers competitive turnkey solutions that enable shipping companies to accelerate their unique journey to sustainable growth. I am extremely proud of our team’s expertise and execution in contributing to our customers’ success.”

    Despite a challenging market, Seaspan’s investment in its fleet, operations, and innovation continues to exceed customer expectations and generate long-term commitments in support of a sustainable future for all.

    About Seaspan Corporation:

    Seaspan is the largest global containership lessor, primarily focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases with the world’s largest container shipping liners. As of June 30, 2023, Seaspan’s operating fleet consisted of 139 vessels with a total capacity of 1,331,530 TEU and an additional 51 vessels under construction, increasing total fleet capacity to 1,925,400 TEU on a fully delivered basis.

