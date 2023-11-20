  • Home
  • News
  • Seatrium delivers world’s second floating liquefaction vessel conversion for sustainable LNG production
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 20 12:41

    Seatrium delivers world’s second floating liquefaction vessel conversion for sustainable LNG production

    Seatrium Oil & Gas (Americas) Limited (a member of Seatrium Group) announced today the successful delivery of the world’s second converted Floating Liquefaction Vessel (FLNGV) to Gimi MS Corporation, a subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited. The Gimi FLNG will be stationed at a nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border, and is expected to begin production next year as part of the first phase of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project. Gimi was converted from a 1975-built Moss LNG carrier with a storage capacity of 125,000 cubic metres, according to the company's release.

    It is designed for 20 years of operations on-site without dry docking, with a liquefaction capacity of 2.7 million tonnes per annum and contracted to operate near shore in 30 metres of water depth. 

    The conversion of Gimi is part of a broader suite of solutions developed by Seatrium to address the industry’s focus on energy transition, with LNG widely regarded as a transition fuel. The Group’s proprietary FLNG conversion solutions are quick-to-market and reduces GHG emissions by 33% on average as compared to a newbuilt option. Seatrium previously delivered Gimi’s predecessor, Hilli in 2017, which is currently operating with a 100% uptime in Cameroon, Central Africa. 

    Golar LNG is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG midstream infrastructure with over 40 years of industry experience. Golar's innovations have delivered the world's first Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) based on the conversion of an existing LNG carrier followed by the world's first floating liquefaction vessel (FLNG), also based on the conversion of an existing carrier. Both solutions have proven themselves to be amongst the quickest to deliver at the lowest cost. Together with Golar Power, Golar seeks to become the industry's leading integrated midstream LNG services provider, supporting resource owners, gas producers and gas consumers.

    Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments of Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions; Renewables and New Energies; Specialised Shipbuilding; and Repairs & Upgrades provide a diverse suite of products and services, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation. Seatrium operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Другие новости по темам: FLNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 20

15:24 HGK Shipping and Salzgitter Flachstahl sign a time charter agreement
14:59 NYK-chartered pure car and truck carrier seized near Hodeida, Yemen
13:12 Gemadept orders first Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane for Vietnam
12:41 Seatrium delivers world’s second floating liquefaction vessel conversion for sustainable LNG production
12:23 New project aims to significantly reduce four-stroke methane slip
11:42 APM Terminals starts the second phase of Tema Port Expansion
11:12 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases by 7% to 725,775 TEU in October 2023
10:55 WinGD to supply methanol-fuelled engines for six green container vessels

2023 November 19

16:09 BIO-SEA ballast water treatment system selected for Neoliner cargo ship
14:37 HD KSOE secures order for two VLEC
13:44 BSC to procure 21 new ships
12:19 LR, SDC Ship Design and Consult develop innovative space saving concept for methanol-fuelled vessels
10:07 Launch of Europe’s first independent research lab dedicated to AI open science

2023 November 18

17:01 PortNews Week 46 headlines summary
15:23 Austal Australia signs MoU with Harland & Wolf Group to pursue opportunities in the UK
14:31 CNOOC and BV sign strategic cooperation framework agreement
12:18 First joint high-level IMO/ILO conference addresses the need to ensure decent conditions for those working at sea.
10:41 Gemadept orders first Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane for Vietnam

2023 November 17

18:03 Snam and the Municipality of Ravenna sign an agreement for FSRU BW Singapore
17:33 New car carrier service launched from Shenzhen to the Red Sea
17:03 Klaveness Combination Carriers to retrofit four of its carriers with air lubrication system
16:31 Forkliftcenter and Grimaldi enter into a new agreement
16:11 Port of Houston breaks export record in October 2023
15:40 Port of Gothenburg opens the second charging station for electric trucks
15:12 Panama October bunker sales jump to seven-month high
14:32 MSC and Italian national railway company FS sign MoU to expand freight operations in Europe
14:17 Global Ports partners with PhosAgro to handle annually at least 3 million tonnes of fertilizers in the Port of St. Petersburg
14:12 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 444.4 bln-won order for 2 ethane carriers
13:42 European shipowners call for clean affordable fuels for shipping before Parliament vote on trucks CO2 standards
13:22 EXMAR and global shipping leaders unveil order for two new ammonia dual-fuel midsize gas carriers
12:53 Hy2gen and Amogy form partnership to propel ammonia-powered energy solutions
12:26 Two Chinese shipyards share ONE’s $14.5 billion container ship orders
12:00 DEME expands dredging activities in Africa with three new contracts
11:40 ABS issues AIP for innovative FLNG design from Bumi Armada
11:29 ENEOS Ocean, NYK Group and Stolt Tankers launch chemical ship pool business
11:10 MacGregor has secured another significant RoRo equipment order for two Pure Car and Truck Carriers
10:34 Construction starts for Maersk’s new cold store in Rotterdam
10:29 Silk Alliance scopes out fuel supply chain requirements to operationalise green corridor cluster
09:56 Unifeeder enhances container route connecting Copenhagen with 3 German Hub ports

2023 November 16

18:00 After completing successful flight tests, Candela P-12 enters serial production in Stockholm
17:41 EDGE selects Yahsat to provide satellite communication solutions for its REACH-S airborne platforms
17:25 US appeals court scraps Sempra's Port Arthur LNG emissions permit
16:46 Vitol-owned Petrol Ofisi agrees to purchase BP’s Turkish fuel operations
15:54 Ningbo-Zhoushan port container volumes up 4.5% in Jan-Oct
15:24 ZIM reports financial results for Q3 2023
14:50 Erik Thun receives the first of six ’R-Class’ sisters
14:13 Ocean Alliance expands on Asia-North Europe - Sea-Intelligence
13:32 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of 17 new LNG сarriers
13:25 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 46, 2023
13:12 Three Damen's Cutter Suction Dredgers added to the fleet of SEMAR
12:41 Port of Baku to cooperate with National Ports Agency of Morocco
12:11 Port of Long Beach cargo volume up 14.7% to 755,150 TEUs in October 2022
11:50 Korea Line Q3 operating income down 5.7 pct
11:04 Thailand seeks investors for a $28 billion landbridge across the Isthmus of Kra
10:43 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate granted Neptune Energy Norge AS drilling permit for an exploration well in the North Sea off Norway
10:23 DFDS freight volumes down 1%, passenger volumes up 4% in October
09:59 Container shipping costs from Korea to the U.S. West Coast up 7.1 percent on-month in October

2023 November 15

19:36 Andrey Belousov: Russia has practically completed the task of breaking the transport blockade
18:07 EU Commission welcomes deal on first-ever EU law to curb methane emissions in the EU and globally
17:42 KOTUG expands fleet in Guyana with the arrival of three additional Offshore Terminal Tugs
17:19 Cedar LNG executes heads of agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries, Black & Veatch
16:43 CMA CGM orders two LNG-powered RoPax ferries for La Méridionale
16:15 MOL to install cameras, AI systems in cargo holds of newbuilding LNG-fueled car carriers for early fire detection
15:46 Wartsila launches of world-first 4-stroke engine-based ammonia solution
15:15 Boskalis puts 2 GWh shore-based power facility into service in Rotterdam
13:02 Korea to spend $534M to help shipbuilders through 2028
12:40 EU plans for Danish inspections to block Russian oil tankers
12:21 AD Ports Group delivers record Q3 2023 results
11:40 Seaqualize successfully executes first ever offshore transfer lifts on Vineyard Wind 1
11:23 Topsoe signs first Australian green ammonia contract with Allied Green Ammonia