2023 November 20 12:41

Seatrium delivers world’s second floating liquefaction vessel conversion for sustainable LNG production

Seatrium Oil & Gas (Americas) Limited (a member of Seatrium Group) announced today the successful delivery of the world’s second converted Floating Liquefaction Vessel (FLNGV) to Gimi MS Corporation, a subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited. The Gimi FLNG will be stationed at a nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border, and is expected to begin production next year as part of the first phase of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project. Gimi was converted from a 1975-built Moss LNG carrier with a storage capacity of 125,000 cubic metres, according to the company's release.

It is designed for 20 years of operations on-site without dry docking, with a liquefaction capacity of 2.7 million tonnes per annum and contracted to operate near shore in 30 metres of water depth.

The conversion of Gimi is part of a broader suite of solutions developed by Seatrium to address the industry’s focus on energy transition, with LNG widely regarded as a transition fuel. The Group’s proprietary FLNG conversion solutions are quick-to-market and reduces GHG emissions by 33% on average as compared to a newbuilt option. Seatrium previously delivered Gimi’s predecessor, Hilli in 2017, which is currently operating with a 100% uptime in Cameroon, Central Africa.

Golar LNG is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG midstream infrastructure with over 40 years of industry experience. Golar's innovations have delivered the world's first Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) based on the conversion of an existing LNG carrier followed by the world's first floating liquefaction vessel (FLNG), also based on the conversion of an existing carrier. Both solutions have proven themselves to be amongst the quickest to deliver at the lowest cost. Together with Golar Power, Golar seeks to become the industry's leading integrated midstream LNG services provider, supporting resource owners, gas producers and gas consumers.

Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments of Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions; Renewables and New Energies; Specialised Shipbuilding; and Repairs & Upgrades provide a diverse suite of products and services, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation. Seatrium operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.