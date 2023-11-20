2023 November 20 11:12

Port of Los Angeles container volume increases by 7% to 725,775 TEU in October 2023

For the third consecutive month, Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increased compared to the previous year. The Port processed 725,775 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in October, a 7% improvement compared to last year, according to the company's release.



October 2023 loaded imports landed at 372,455 TEUs, an increase of 11% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 121,277 TEUs, an increase of 35% compared to 2022. Empty containers totaled 232,043 TEUs, an 8% decline compared to last year.



Ten months into 2023, the Port has processed 7,123,900 TEUs, 16.6% less than the same period last year.



The busiest seaport in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 23 consecutive years. In 2022, the Port facilitated $311 billion in trade and handled a total of 9.9 million container units, the second busiest calendar year in the Port’s 116-year history.