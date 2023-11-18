PortNews Week 46 headlines summary
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Russian seaports’ nine-month volume rose 7.8% to 749.3 million tonnes.
- Russian lawmakers accepted a bill to simplify the procedure of river port facilities privatization
- The surplus of port throughput capacity in Russia will reach 483 million tonnes per year by the end of 2023
- Global Ports partners with PhosAgro to handle annually at least 3 million tonnes of fertilizers in the Port of St. Petersburg
- State Duma passes the bill in its second reading on early termination of the lease of federal property by coal stevedores.
- St. Petersburg based Petrolesport commissioned an indoor warehouse with an annual capacity of 580 000 tonnes.
- Deep-draft seaport of Poronaysk to become the core of an industrial cluster for hydrocarbon fuels, official says.
Shipping and Logistics
- Andrey Belousov: Russia has practically completed the task of breaking the transport blockade.
- Coal export and the domestic market of Russia. Do they depend on each other?
- How the Severnoye Siyaniye drilling rig set off on its voyage on the Northern Sea Route.
- The Northern Corridor is visible from Murmansk to Vladivostok.
- Hydrographic Enterprise takes delivery of the E35.G design second vessel.
- Inland passenger traffic in Russia soars 20% in Jan-Sept 2023.
- Freight traffic along the Volgo-Baltic waterway in 2023 shipping season fell 10% to 13.3 million tonnes.
- EU plans for Danish inspections to block Russian oil tankers.
- FESCO plans to increase deployment of ships on the Baltorient Line between St. Petersburg and China.
- New niches opened up in the Russian container market.
- Expert: Coal exports from Russia are expected to grow steadily.
- RZD: The railway infrastructure has reached the limit of carrying capacity in all destination.
- Volgo-Baltic canal extends the operation of locks on a paid basis.
- An autonomous river electric vessel completes trials for the first time in Russia.
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Rosatom has mastered the production of compensating rods for the Project 10510 Rossiya nuclear-powered icebreaker.
- Southern Center for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair is executing 11 contracts of total worth RUB 45.5 billion.
- The need for the construction of a new passenger fleet in Russia is 360 ships.
- Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex hosts christening ceremony for new generation LNG-powered oil tanker.
- STLC contracted 82 vessels as part of the NWF co-sponsored fleet construction program.
- The only paddle steamer in operation in Russia, the N.V. Gogol, is undergoing scheduled overhaul.
- Onego Shipyard lays the keel for Rosmorport’s second shallow-draft icebreaker.
- Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard delivers a pair of the PM-61M1 series pontoon piers.
- Krasnaya Kuznitsa Shipyard begins construction of the PEGK 126 design second passenger ship
Bunker market
- There are many ports, but you can’t take them out: Bunker Market Digest.
Resignations and appointments
- New director of Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia has been appointed.