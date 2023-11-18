2023 November 18 14:31

CNOOC and BV sign strategic cooperation framework agreement

The agreement includes scientific and technological innovation in offshore oil and gas engineering and construction, green and low-carbon transformation and development, LNG and new energies, and mid- and downstream industries

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the largest offshore oil and gas production operator in China, has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Bureau Veritas (BV), a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE).



CNOOC and BV’s collaboration began with the classification of the South China Sea FPSO in 1986. They have since deepened their working relationship, based on shared advantages and mutual benefits. The two companies agreed to establish a strategic partnership, signing this agreement to facilitate cooperation and further cement their existing collaboration.



The agreement contains several focus areas. These include scientific and technological innovation in offshore oil and gas engineering and construction, green and low-carbon transformation and development, LNG and new energies, and mid- and downstream industries. Furthermore, the two parties will continue to drive the development of high-quality, sustainable and low-carbon technologies to realize dual-carbon ambitions.



CNOOC is one of the first international companies to receive third-party certification for its offshore facilities from the China Offshore Oil Operations Safety Office (COOOSO). At the 6th CIIE Forum and Global Sourcing Signing Ceremony, it signed a record amount of import contracts and agreements with 22 global suppliers. In the past six years, it has cumulatively signed in excess of 60 billion USD. This is both a testament to CNOOC’s active expansion of international cooperation, and a demonstration of the huge market potential and development space for Chinese offshore oil and gas.



The comprehensive collaboration with BV will help realize CNOOC's strategic goals. CNOOC aims to accelerate the robust application of standardized engineering and construction, localize and apply underwater production systems, and develop deep-sea and underwater oil and gas resources. The agreement will also bolster CNOOC’s development goal to transform into a world-class supplier of clean and low-carbon integrated energy products and services.