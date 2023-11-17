2023 November 17 17:33

New car carrier service launched from Shenzhen to the Red Sea

A new ro-ro service is being launched from Xiaomo port in the South China port city of Shenzhen to the Red Sea, according to Seatrade Maritime.



It is the fourth international ro-ro service from Xiaomo port after those to Middle East, Southeast Asia and Mediterranean region, which will further optimize Xiaomo’s automobile export network and improve ro-ro service ability of Shenzhen port.

As of date this year, Xiaomo port has exported over 18,000 units of automobile, accounting for around 30% of total automobile export volume of Shenzhen.



Xiaomo port currently operates two 100,000 tonnes-class berths and one 50,000 tonnes-class berth, which is planning to construct 26 berths with an annual throughput of 75 million tons.