2023 November 17 16:31

Forkliftcenter and Grimaldi enter into a new agreement

Forkliftcenter, a one-stop shop for forklifts and port equipment, has entered into a new agreement with shipping giant Grimaldi Group. This will see Forkliftcenter supply the Naples-based group with fifty-nine different machines, ranging from converted skid-steer loaders into car pushers to heavy forklifts with special attachments, according to the company's release.

Forkliftcenter has already commenced delivery of the new equipment. Tailored to meet specific requirements and prepared for immediate integration and operation, the equipment being supplied is:

15 x Konecranes 42-ton heavy forklifts included special rotating system

6 x Konecranes 12-ton forklifts

12 x Bobcat skid-steer loaders converted as car pushers

8 x Toyota 7-ton forklifts with triplex mast

8 x Yale 2.5-ton forklifts with triplex mast

10 x Toyota 2.5-ton forklifts with triplex mast



The agreement extends beyond the sourcing and supply of equipment. Forkliftcenter will also be performing the maintenance and servicing of the Grimaldi port equipment via their global service network. This comprehensive service will be delivered through their expansive global service network, which encompasses their branches in Europe, Americas, West Africa, the Middle East and Australia.



Forkliftcenter is one of the world’s leading brand-independent companies in the field of selling, renting & leasing new and used forklifts, reach stackers, container handling & port equipment in a wide range of brands, types and sizes.

The Grimaldi Group, headquartered in Naples, operates a fleet of over 130 vessels and employs approximately 18,000 people.