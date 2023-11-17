2023 November 17 15:40

Port of Gothenburg opens the second charging station for electric trucks

The charging infrastructure for heavy trucks continues to develop in the Port of Gothenburg. Through a collaboration between Göteborg Energi and the Gothenburg Port Authority, additional charging facilities for heavy traffic are now available in the port. Four charging spots with up to 350 kW capacity are now operational at Port Entry, according to the company's release.

Port Entry is located in the heart of the Port of Gothenburg, and as the name suggests, the site serves as the entrance to the entire port area. A large number of trucks pass through here every day, and providing charging for the growing number of electric trucks is a crucial part of the port's goal to reduce port-related greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030.



Since a year ago, there is also a charging station at Vädermotet in the Port of Gothenburg, operated by Circle K. Like the new charging station at Port Entry, the charging facilities are public, meaning anyone with electric vehicles can use them. However, the charging stations are specially adapted for electric trucks.



Over a million trucks pick up or deliver goods in the Port of Gothenburg every year. In recent years, the port has focused on creating conditions for an accelerated sustainable transition of land transportation. This has so far resulted in various infrastructure measures and incentives to increase the pace. In addition to new charging opportunities, one of the efforts is a specific priority introduced for electric trucks in the port's terminals.



The charging stations at Port Entry are set up by Göteborg Energi. The Gothenburg Port Authority has identified Port Entry as a strategically important point in the port where charging facilities are both particularly necessary and suitable.



The Port of Gothenburg is the largest port in Scandinavia. Around 30% of Swedish domestic and foreign trade passes through the Port of Gothenburg and over 50% of all container traffic. The port is a full-service port, and offers industry guaranteed, climate-smart access to the whole world. Direct services to key markets ensure highly efficient, sustainable, and reliable transport 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.