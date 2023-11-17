2023 November 17 11:10

MacGregor has secured another significant RoRo equipment order for two Pure Car and Truck Carriers

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, is supplying comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for another two PCTC vessels to be built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd in South Korea, according to the company's release.

The significant repeat order was booked into Cargotec’s 2023 fourth quarter orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the owner during the first half of 2027.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply, and installation support of a complete hardware delivery to both vessels: quarter ramp, side ramp, four deck levels of liftable car deck panels, several internal ramps, and pilot- and bunker doors.

MacGregor was selected to supply the RoRo and car deck equipment for the vessels as a repeat order due to its long and proven history with the shipyard and the owner.

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.