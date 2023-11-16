2023 November 16 14:50

Erik Thun receives the first of six ’R-Class’ sisters

Last Friday, November 10, Thun Resource was launched in a festive event on site at the yard in Leer, Germany, according to Erik Thun's release.

Upon delivery, the Thun Resource will be technically managed by MF Shipping Group and enter into a five-year time charter to Nynas AB. The vessel is the first of six ordered ’R-Class’ sisters that will be built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit BV with delivery from 2024 and onwards. Adaptive propulsion to minimize energy usage, ready for shore electricity connection, UPS battery pack, the latest hull design and the newest and most resource efficient machinery are some examples of the vessel’s new features.

Thun Tankers is part of the Erik Thun Group, a company owned by the Källsson family since 1938.

The ships will be reliable and easy to operate in the intense coastal trade which they are built for, to function well over the entire lifespan.

The scope for the “R-Class” series have been to build the most resource efficient vessels available for the trade, with minimal environmental impact.