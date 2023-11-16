2023 November 16 12:11

Port of Long Beach cargo volume up 14.7% to 755,150 TEUs in October 2022

Cargo moving through the Port of Long Beach in October rose for a second consecutive month amid preparations for the upcoming holiday shopping season and ongoing efforts to recapture market share.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 755,150 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, up 14.7% from October 2022. Imports increased 23.6% to 363,300 TEUs and exports decreased 24.8% to 90,073 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the Port grew 23.3% to 301,777 TEUs.

The Port has moved 6,577,815 TEUs during the first 10 months of 2023, down 17.8% from the same period last year. Cargo flows this year have been on pace with pre-pandemic levels, when the Port of Long Beach moved more than 6.36 million TEUs through October 2019.