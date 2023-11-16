2023 November 16 12:41

Port of Baku to cooperate with National Ports Agency of Morocco

Within the framework of the meeting of the Joint Commission on bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco held in Rabat, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC and the National Ports Agency of Morocco, Report informs, citing the Port of Baku.

The document was signed by Taleh Ziyadov, the general director of the joint-stock company, and Nadia Laraki, the general manager of the agency.

The main purpose of the memorandum is to establish and strengthen cooperation and partnership, taking into account the role and strategic importance of ports in the development of the two countries.

The document will contribute to the development of mutual cooperation in many areas, such as the development of port operations, port logistics, terminal management, infrastructure, the exchange of best practices, and environmental protection.